It seemed as if Inter Miami would need to settle for a draw in Lionel Messi's debut for the club. But as the Argentine superstar is prone to do, he came up huge in the dying embers to clinch a heroic victory.

Messi scored the winning goal for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday night. It marks Miami's first victory in group stage of The Leagues Cup, a joint competition with Mexican league LigaMX.

El primer gol de Messi con Inter Miami 🤯🤯👏👏 Messi scores in his first match with the club to give us the lead in the 94th minute. pic.twitter.com/pI7bYjEK63 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2023

Messi originally entered the game as a second-half substitute in the 54th minute. He entered the game alongside fellow Barcelona man Sergio Busquets and former MLS Cup champion Josef Martinez.

Prior to Messi's appearance, Cruz Azul seemed to control the run of play. They had the lion's share of the scoring chances in the first half, especially early in the game. However, they failed to convert on any of them.

Inter Miami entered halftime with momentum after gaining the lead. Winger Robert Taylor struck home a shot that glanced off the post and in to give the MLS outfit the advantage.

After Lionel Messi entered the game, Cruz Azul brought the game level. Cruz Azul midfielder Uriel Antuna found the back of the net to even the playing field once again. After that, the two clubs traded scoring chances until Messi's winner at the death.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take the pitch against Atlanta United on Tuesday in another Leagues Cup tie. After that, the Herrons take on Charlotte FC in a MLS game on August 20, and FC Cincinnati on August 23 in a US Open Cup semi-final showdown.