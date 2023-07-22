Inter Miami have kicked off their Leagues Cup campaign against LigaMX side Cruz Azul. And the moment we have all waited for has finally come to pass. Lionel Messi has taken the pitch for the first time as an Inter Miami player.

Messi entered the game to a standing ovation from the Miami faithful in attendance. The Barcelona legend officially replaced 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi in Tata Martino's midfield.

The moment we’ve been waiting for. Welcome to the show, Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/3NYCnVOpx9 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Messi entered the game as part of a triple substitution for Miami. Defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets and attacking forward Josef Martinez entered the game alongside Messi.

Inter Miami held a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Robert Taylor near the end of the first half. However, Cruz Azul found themselves an equalizer after Miami's triple substitution. Midfielder Uriel Antuna found the back of the net for the LigaMX outfit.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game remained 1-1 for a while after that. Cruz Azul and Inter Miami traded their share of scoring chances. Messi found a chance or two of his own, as well. In the 86th minute, it appeared he set up Martinez for the go-ahead goal. However, it was ruled offside, disallowing the goal.

Toward the end of the game, Inter Miami drew a free kick on the edge of the danger area. Lionel Messi stepped up to take the shot, and he did not miss. He drilled a shot past the Cruz Azul goalkeeper to clinch a 2-1 victory for his new club.

Inter Miami and Messi take the pitch once again in The Leagues Cup on Tuesday. They have a showdown with fellow MLS outfit Atlanta United on that day. Messi's first opportunity to get into a MLS game is on August 20 when Inter Miami takes on Charlotte FC.