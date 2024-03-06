Lionel Messi's latest appearance for Inter Miami garnered attention for both on-field action and an unfortunate off-field incident. During Miami's commanding 5-0 triumph over Orlando City, Messi's wayward free-kick struck a young girl, leaving her in tears. Despite this incident, the match saw Luis Suarez showcasing his prowess with two goals, marking his first MLS goal and assisting Messi. Robert Taylor contributed another goal for Miami, with Julian Gressel providing the assists for Suarez's early brace within the opening 11 minutes.
The victory solidified Inter Miami's unbeaten run, with goalkeeper Drake Callender making vital saves to secure his second clean sheet for the team. However, it was a disappointing outing for Orlando City, marking their worst regular-season defeat since July 2021.
Before the match, Inter Miami manager Tata Martino had expressed concerns about Messi's fatigue, suggesting that the Argentine may have expended too much energy in the initial MLS fixtures after a demanding tour of Asia. Martino stressed the importance of better support from Messi's teammates to optimize his impact on the field and preserve his energy for the long season ahead.
Martino's remarks highlight the challenges faced by Inter Miami as they navigate a packed schedule that includes participation in multiple tournaments, such as the MLS regular season, MLS Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup, and US Open Cup. With Messi expected to play a crucial role throughout the season, the team must balance maximizing his contribution and managing his workload.
Unlike Messi's previous pre-season routines with Barcelona and PSG, a grueling global tour disrupted his preparation for the 2023 season with Inter Miami. This extensive tour, spanning South and Central America, the Middle East, and Asia, left Messi without his usual physical peak, raising concerns about his fitness and form as the season progresses.
As Inter Miami aims for success in the MLS and beyond, the team must address these challenges and harness Messi's talent effectively to achieve their goals.
Watch Messi live. Every club, every match, including playoffs. Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass!