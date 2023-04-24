Last season, the Detroit Lions were on the verge of making the playoffs. They are one of the most anticipated teams for 2023. In addition, they hold nine selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, four in the first two rounds, and five in the top 100. They have tremendous early-round capital to impact the path of the draft with two selections in the top 18. Here we’ll look at three sneaky options for the Detroit Lions and their 6th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Lions have options for the QB position following Jared Goff’s recent improvements. They received a No. 6 pick from the Rams and have shown interest in QB prospect Anthony Richardson. However, he is expected to go off the board in the top four or even the top three. Therefore, it is unlikely that the Lions will acquire him unless they trade up.

In contrast to their previous draft results, the Lions have had a positive draft record under general manager Brad Holmes. This has surely contributed to their success on the field. This change in drafting fortune has been a significant shift for the team in 2023, as they had previously struggled to achieve success. Their draft success has led to their first winning season since 2017.

Let’s look at three sneaky options for the Lions and their 6th pick.

1. Devon Witherspoon

The Lions are expected to take the next step and compete in the NFC North and conference in 2023. They positioned themselves well in free agency to have multiple options at the No. 6 overall pick in the draft, with the cornerback position being their top target. With that, Devon Witherspoon is considered the long-term option for the Lions as their premier, physical, lockdown cornerback. Witherspoon’s playing style fits with the Lions’ team identity of toughness and passion.

Yes, the Lions have added free agents Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and CJ Gardner-Johnson. Still, they have a need for young corners in the draft. This is especially after trading away Jeff Okudah. However, the Lions may not prioritize selecting a cornerback early in the draft since the class is deep.

Nonetheless, if the Lions decide to make an early move, Witherspoon is a strong candidate who shouldn’t be ignored. In fact, some suggest that the Lions must pick him up early. With Witherspoon, the Lions could solidify their young core and continue to build a promising team for the future.

Devon Witherspoon was a two-time All-Big Ten cornerback & consensus All-American last season. Could he be a future Bear? https://t.co/v9gUgS0VfMpic.twitter.com/tqoD9267EE — Marquee Plus (@MarqueePlus) April 22, 2023

2. Jalen Carter

All-American Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter visited the Lions’ facility on Monday and made a strong impression on the front office. However, his draft status is uncertain after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. These were connected to a fatal crash in January. Despite this, the Lions are open to selecting any prospects who can improve the team, even if they create headlines.

Again, recall that the Lions have four picks in the first two rounds, including No. 6 and 18 overall. Carter could then be available in the top-10 spot on draft day. Remember also that the Lions struggled with their run defense last season. In fact, they allowed 5.2 yards per rush and 146.5 rushing yards per game. They also allowed the most yards before contact per rush among all NFL teams.

Although Carter’s talent is undeniable, his legal issues have clouded his draft status. He was sentenced to probation, a fine, and community service and will attend a defensive driving course. His attorney stated that the resolution of the case prevents the state from bringing additional charges against Carter. Despite this uncertainty, the Lions may consider selecting Carter if he is available and can improve their team.

3. Tyree Wilson

Okay, this is not exactly very sneaky, but if Wilson remains available at No. 6, the Lions should certainly take him, right?

The Lions may want to focus on bolstering their defensive front if they decide against drafting a quarterback. This is because they have already addressed their secondary needs in free agency. Tyree Wilson, a strong edge-rusher with refined skills and notable power, could be a good fit for the Lions. He complements last year’s No. 2 overall pick, Aidan Hutchinson. Wilson’s tall, angular build and effective straight arm make him a highly-motivated three-down edge player. Combining Wilson and Hutchinson on the Lions’ defense would create a fearsome pass rush.

Considering the Lions have addressed their secondary needs in free agency, they should prioritize their defensive front if they decide to steer away from drafting a quarterback. This is especially with Jared Goff performing well. If Carter ends up going early, Wilson is a suitable option to be a big complementary sack producer to Hutchinson. Wilson’s refined skills, notable power, and a highly-motivated attitude indeed make him very enticing.