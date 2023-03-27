Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

When Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions he was thought of as just a placeholder, until the franchise eventually found their quarterback of the future. However, after his strong play recently, Goff has the Lions re-thinking their QB plans. Even with Lamar Jackson becoming available.

In early March, the Lions were considered the favorites to land Jackson. With Jackson now requesting a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, it became more likely for the Lions to acquire the QB. But Goff has a firm believer in head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell has been impressed with Goff and pictures him as the team’s starting quarterback this upcoming season, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

“Love Goff. Goff’s our guy, man,” Campbell said. “I think he’s proven over the last two years that man, he’s made for us. When you’ve got a quarterback, you hold onto those guys, man.”

Jared Goff was traded to the Lions prior to the 2021 season in a deal that sent Matt Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Detroit went just 3-10-1 under Goff in his first season. However, this past year, Goff had one of the best seasons of his NFL career and almost led the Lions to the postseason with their 9-8 record.

Goff threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The QB eclipsed 4,000 passing yards for the first time since 2019 while his seven interceptions tied a career-low. Goff made the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career and for the first time in Detroit.

The idea of Lamar Jackson and his rushing prowess might be tantalizing. But Dan Campbell thinks Detroit has already found their quarterback. He’ll be looking for Goff to prove him right while leading the Lions to another strong season; and potentially the playoffs.