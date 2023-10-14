With a Detroit Lions Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit will take on another winning team. Ahead of the Lions-Buccaneers game, we’ll be making our Lions Week 6 predictions.

The Lions have pleasantly lived up to expectations as they've gotten off to a 4-1 start. Detroit started off the year by knocking off the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. They had their first bump in the road losing to the Seattle Seahawks the next week after making some mistakes, but have since beat the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers. Not only do the Lions look consistent this season, but their defense has improved significantly from last year when they were one of the worst ranked units in many categories. Now, they're seventh best in total yards and third in rushing yards allowed.

Detroit will now face the Buccaneers, who have been a nice surprise after getting off to a 3-1 start. In a weak NFC South, the Buccaneers have jumped out to the lead after beating the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints with their one loss coming at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs have potentially found more than just a bridge quarterback in Baker Mayfield, but they have yet to defeat any of the top teams in the NFL. If the Bucs can overtake the Lions, they'll show they're more of a threat than many anticipated.

If Detroit moves to 5-1 with a win over the Bucs, they could start being seen as more than just contenders for the playoffs as they'd gain an even bigger lead on their division rivals. With that in mind, let's check out our Lions Week 6 predictions.

3. David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds run over the Bucs for over 150+ yards

Though many Lions fans thought rookie Jahmyr Gibbs would get the bulk of the load heading into the season, David Montgomery has been the workhorse. Montgomery is coming off back-to-back 100 yard rushing games. With Gibbs out this weekend due to injury, Reynolds should factor in as the Lions' change of pace back.

The Bucs have a solid run defense, but they were exposed several weeks ago by Eagles running back D'Andre Swift. Swift had 16 carries for 130 yards while the Eagles went for 201 total yards on the ground. After the Lions went for 159 yards on the ground against the Panthers last week, they should do the same again versus the Bucs.

2. Aidan Hutchinson records 2+ sacks, another interception

The second-year defensive end continues to be a force for the Lions defense. It's hard to imagine the Lions would have made the improvements they've done this year without Hutchinson. So far on the year, Hutchinson has 4.5 sacks. He also just got his first interception of the season and fourth of his career.

Hutchinson has shown an incredible ability to wreck havoc on opposing offensive lines as well as have great hands. The Bucs have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL, but if anyone could get through Tristan Wirfs and the Bucs O-line, it would be Hutchinson.

1. WR Jameson Williams goes for 100 yards

Jameson Williams has barely been able to play since the Lions drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. He spent most of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in college. He came back late in the year but only had one 40-yard reception for a touchdown. Then, he was suspended the first four games of the his sophomore year for gambling inside NFL facilities.

He finally made his return in Week 5 this season in the win versus the Panthers. He only had two receptions for two yards, but should get more targets as he gets back on the field and after having a good week in practice. Though Amon-Ra St. Brown is likely to return, Williams' speed should put him in contention for some deep shots from quarterback Jared Goff.