Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been dealing with an injury concern. St. Brown missed Week 5's game versus the Carolina Panthers due to an abdomen injury, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the wide receiver is trending in a positive direction. In fact, Campbell even told the Detroit Free Press that St. Brown could potentially be considered probable for Week 6, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown on track to play in Week 6

Nothing is guaranteed yet, but it appears that St. Brown is on track to play in Week 6. This is a major injury update for the Lions and fantasy football managers.

St. Brown is in his third NFL season. He made his first Pro Bowl team in 2022 and is beginning to establish himself as a star in the league. Through four games in 2023, St. Brown has recorded 26 receptions and two touchdowns to go along with 331 yards for the Lions.

Detroit considers him to be a pivotal part of their passing attack. He's a big reason why the Lions are 4-1 in 2023. Detroit was able to cruise to a 42-24 victory in Week 5 despite his absence, but that was against a winless Carolina Panthers team. The Lions will need Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 6 against the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Another injured player to monitor for the Lions is Jahmyr Gibbs. The rookie running back features a high-ceiling despite David Montgomery leading the rushing attack so far for Detroit.

The Lions and Buccaneers will battle at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday in Week 6.