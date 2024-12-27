The Detroit Lions' signing of Teddy Bridgewater surprised many, but not Hendon Hooker, as he knew Bridgewater was planning to return at some point way back in training camp.

“I figured Teddy was going to come back here this season,” Hendon Hooker said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I didn't know when. I knew when his season was over he was going to come back. I mean, we've been talking about it since the summer.”

The Lions' signing of Bridgewater was as insurance ahead of the playoffs and head coach Dan Campbell insisted that it was not a reflection of their faith in Hooker as a backup. Hooker said that he has leaned on Bridgewater in the past, whether it be in football or for life in general.

“Definitely miss my guy just being in the room and leaning on him whenever Jared is doing his own thing,” Hooker said, via Birkett. “Still asking questions. He's still my mentor at the end of the day, so any questions I have about life or this game of football or being a pro always seem to lean on Teddy.”

Bridgewater brings a lot of experience as a quarterback, so he could be the fallback option for Detroit if Jared Goff gets hurt in the playoffs. He knows Ben Johnson's offense and could be a stable option, as opposed to the still young and developing Hooker, who was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Last December, Bridgewater returned from the NFL to coach high school football at his alma matter, Miami Northwestern. He led the school to a Florida state championship, and then made it known that he wanted to come out of retirement and re-sign with a playoff contender, according to Birkett.

Hopefully for the Loins, Goff is healthy throughout the playoffs and neither Hooker nor Bridgewater are needed. Bridgewater had teams reach out to him about NFL coaching opportunities, but it seems like he wants to be a part of a team to win a Super Bowl as a player, and the Lions brought him back to be a part of that team. Hopefully for the Lions, it works out that way.