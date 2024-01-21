Lions fans went crazy after clinching a spot in the NFC Championship

The Detroit Lions have clinched a trip to the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers after a 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home in the divisional round of the playoffs.

It was an emotional moment once again for the Lions fanbase, as they celebrated their first playoff win in decades a week ago, and now they are celebrating a trip to the NFC Championship game.

As expected, the rabid Lions fanbase was heaping praise on head coach Dan Campbell and just celebrating wildly after the win. It was not the easiest win, as the Buccaneers had a chance to go down the field and tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. However, linebacker Derrick Barnes intercepted Baker Mayfield to seal it, sending Lions fans into a frenzy.

Let's get to the best reactions from Lions fans, praising Dan Campbell and celebrating Derrick Barnes' interception.

It dont even feel real man oh my god — Mack (@OnMackNem) January 21, 2024

Im so happy for the Lions thought I’ll never see this day. Now beat the 49ers please https://t.co/qdSTRxcuTD pic.twitter.com/pM93x7cG8c — Misha (@PrettyGirlMisha) January 21, 2024

THIS IS A FEVER DREAM I NEVER WANT TO WAKE FROM — 🍑 is trying his best (@msupeach) January 21, 2024

Now, the Lions will face their biggest test yet this season, going on the road against a 49ers team that is one of, if not the most talented team in football. Regardless, as Lions fans know, you never know the next time your team will be in this spot, so the team will try to take advantage and pull a big upset.

For now, Detroit fans will celebrate the best season that many of them have seen in their lives. We can only imagine how Lions fans will react if the team wins next week and goes to the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.