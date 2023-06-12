For the first time in a long time, the Detroit Lions have serious expectations heading into a new season.

Detroit went on an impressive run to close last season, winning eight of its final 10 games and nearly making the playoffs after a disastrous start. That strong stretch, plus some smart offseason acquisitions and other teams around them seemingly declining, has led to significant hype around the Lions.

It's probably not a stretch to say this is the most talented Lions team in quite some time. The offense has a capable quarterback in Jared Goff, plus some very good weapons like receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The defense is a bit more of a question mark, but still has the potential face of the franchise in defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Offseason acquisitions such as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Cameron Sutton should also help address some of the unit's weaknesses last season.

There's no doubt that the Lions have potential, but it'll take a full team effort to reach it. That means they need strong performances from not just their stars, but some of their lesser-known players as well.

With that said, here are two players who could be diamonds in the rough for Detroit in 2023.

Josh Reynolds

Reynolds has been around the league for quite a while, entering his seventh NFL season with his third team. He's usually a solid enough receiver, with 180 receptions for 2,325 yards and 14 touchdowns throughout his career. While he likely won't become a star or anything, he does have a unique opportunity in 2023.

Detroit received some unfortunate news when the NFL suspended receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 pick in the 2022 draft, six games due to a violation of the league's gambling policy. Without their No. 2 receiver to start the season, the Lions will have to rely on other wideouts to pick up the slack. That should allow Reynolds to slide up to the No. 3 receiver, giving him far more playing time than he would've had otherwise.

Reynolds has played pretty well for the Lions, with 57 receptions for 785 yards and five touchdowns in 21 games. The opening stretch will be pivotal, as it's somewhat of an audition for Reynolds to get a bigger role in the offense. If all goes well, he could keep that bigger role even after Williams returns.

James Houston

Houston may have been the Lions' biggest surprise in an already-surprising 2022 season. The Jackson State product was a sixth-round pick, was waived by the Lions before the season and was on the practice squad until Thanksgiving. Once he got his chance, though, Houston certainly made it count.

Houston came out of nowhere to dominate down the closing stretch of the season, posting eight sacks in seven games. He had two sacks in his first game on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills, then three in a Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears. Despite playing less than half the season, Houston finished second on the team in sacks only behind Hutchinson with 9.5.

It's safe to say that Houston has earned his spot on the roster to start the season. He brought a much-needed punch to the pass rush, and that should continue in 2023. Houston has even set the lofty goal for himself of doubling his sack total from last season. If he can reach that goal, the Lions' defense will take a major step forward this season.