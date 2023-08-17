Aidan Hutchinson was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Hutchinson was a candidate to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville ended up going in a different direction, something Hutchinson recently admitted to being thankful for.

“I’m happy here. Very thankful, very thankful,” Hutchinson said, via Vito Chirco of si.com. “I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went was the way things were supposed to go.”

Hutchinson is still just 23-years old. Nevertheless, he flashed signs of stardom during the 2022 regular season. He appeared in 17 games and recorded 9.5 sacks for the Lions. Hutchinson added three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles. Detroit features an intriguing roster and should be able to contend in the near-future with Hutchinson leading the charge.

Aidan Hutchinson leading the Lions

The Lions are hoping for a strong 2023 campaign. Hutchinson recently revealed the team's mindset ahead of the new season.

“It's kind of hard not to see it,” Hutchinson said, via Mike O'Hara of the Lions website. “You see it. I think it's smart … a lot of our guys stay off it. It can get to your head a little bit…We keep that underdog mentality. We haven't won anything yet. There are a lot of expectations. We still feel like the underdog.”

One can only wonder where the Lions would be had Hutchinson been selected first overall. But they ultimately were able to select the Michigan product and he's instantly become a key piece to the puzzle. Detroit will be a fascinating team to follow throughout the 2023 season. Perhaps they can compete for a playoff spot.