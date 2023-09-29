Fantasy football managers can be forgiven for not inserting Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery into their starting lineups. Montgomery was unable to play last week against the Atlanta Falcons due to a thigh injury.

As Thursday Night Football approached, things didn't look great for the former Chicago Bear, as he was recorded as “limited” throughout the week's practice sessions. And even if Montgomery did suit up, fellow running back Jahmyr Gibbs went for 80 yards on the ground last week. Question marks surrounded Montgomery.

And then, he went off. Like, really went off. Montgomery tore up the Green Bay Packers for 121 yards on 32 rushes and three touchdowns in the Lions' 34-20 victory.

Lions fans were grateful for the performance. Fantasy football players who put their faith in Montgomery were elated.

Some fans were happy to praise Montgomery's performance solely on its merits, celebrating those with the foresight to play Detroit's bruising back in fantasy matchups.

But much of the praise sent Montgomery's way also dragged Gibbs (or managers who have Gibbs in their lineups, to be more precise) into the mix.

Some fans couldn't help but show their disdain for Montgomery. Of course, these sentiments aren't personal. Fantasy is a zero sum game, and if David Montgomery is racking up points, Jahmyr Gibbs probably is not.

One fan made a somewhat drawn out metaphor that compared Gibbs to a seldom-used shiny sports car, with Montgomery playing the role of a dependable if unspectacular pickup truck that “gets the job done.”

Another fan pointed out that the Montgomery/Gibbs dynamic is not new to the Detroit Lions backfield, evoking some painful memories for some.

Finally, one rueful fan blamed no one but himself. Kudos for taking responsibility for your fantasy football team. That's great leadership right there.