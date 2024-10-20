Detroit Lions superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson shared a positive injury update on social media to let fans know he’s well, staying positive and on the road to recovery, per The Detroit Times.

“What’s up y’all? We are one week out from surgery. The first days were a little rough, but now we are on the road to recovery and just attacking each day. I want to thank all the kids who’ve made me videos. I want to thank all my teammates, all the fans, all the support all over social media. It’s been amazing and I’m doing great. Just pushing through. I got to see the Lions win today. It’s a big win, so happy for ’em. And we’re gonna keep pushing. Keep taking this thing day by day.”

Aidan Hutchinson fractured his tibia and fibula in a scary injury during Week 6’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After undergoing successful surgery, his family released a statement on his behalf.

“In light of Aidan’s injury last night, we want to thank you all for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Your support through this shocking situation means so much to our family. We are blessed that Aidan’s surgery was a success. Thank you to the doctors and nurses who have taken such good care of him. Aidan wants you all to know that his healing and redemption story has begun. He is holding the motto of Detroit close to his heart: resurget cineribus… He will rise from the ashes,” the statement read.

Lions subsequent moves to shore up defensive line

After putting Hutchinson on injured reserve, the Lions signed Isaiah Thomas off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Head coach Dan Campbell shared that the Lions are open to making a move but it has to be right for the franchise, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“Look, we’re open to anything,” Campbell told reporters on Wednesday. “(General manager) Brad (Holmes) has been working through it. We are not going to be in a hurry. Brad is doing his homework. The crew is doing their homework. They’re looking at everything. But we’re not going to just make a move to make it. It’s got to be right. It’s got to be the right guy, and the pieces have to fall in place.”

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn took a different point of view on “replacing” Hutchinson, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

“It’s tough to lose a player like Aidan,” Glenn said. “But here’s what we don’t do: We don’t ask guys to replace Aidan because every guy is his own man…we ask those guys to be them…(don’t) disrespect the guys that’s been playing with him, playing behind him.”

The Lions host the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 on Sunday, October 27 at 1:00 p.m. EST.