The Detroit Lions are having a great start to the 2024 NFL season. Detroit is 4-1 heading into Week 7 with a crucial matchup against the Vikings that feels like the game of the season so far. They will have to face their division foe without star Aidan Hutchinson, whose season is likely over with a broken tibia.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn now has to figure out how to deploy his defense without Aidan Hutchinson. While it's still unknown how Detroit will cope with the loss of Hutchinson, Glenn made it clear what the team won't do to try and replace him.

“It's tough to lose a player like Aidan,” Glenn said on Thursday, per Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News. “But here's what we don't do: We don't ask guys to replace Aidan because every guy is his own man…we ask those guys to be them…(don't) disrespect the guys that's been playing with him, playing behind him.”

The Lions are likely to explore the trade market before the upcoming NFL trade deadline. However, they won't be making any big moves before this weekend's game against the Vikings.

Detroit will have to make it work with Josh Pascal, James Houston, and newcomer Isaiah Thomas coming off the edges in Week 7.

Who will the Lions target as reinforcements on defensive line after Aidan Hutchinson injury?

The Lions are expected to add another body to their defensive line to help mitigate the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. This is true even after they added Isaiah Thomas from Cincinnati's practice squad.

It remains to be seen how aggressive general manager Brad Holmes wants to get when seeking a replacement. Detroit certainly finds itself in a Super Bowl window, but Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have repeatedly stated that they want sustained success for the Lions. That often means they are unwilling to mortgage the future to capitalize on a short-term opportunity.

At the very least, expect Holmes to do his due diligence and check in on several edge rushers around the league.

One player that the Lions have reportedly checked in on is disgruntled edge rusher Haason Reddick. The Jets traded for Reddick this offseason, but Reddick has refused to play a down for the team without a new contract. The Lions have plenty of cap space in 2024, but it is unknown if they'd want to acquire a player who would require a big contract in future seasons. That money could be better spent extending players the Lions already want to keep, like Hutchinson himself.

Other options for the Lions could include Jadeveon Clowney, Za'Darius Smith, or Harold Landry. It is unlikely that the Lions will pull off a trade for someone like Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, or Trey Hendrickson.

Regardless, Lions fans will be okay without a big trade as long as the team can keep winning games.