Aiden Hutchinson already making presence felt in first preseason game

The Detroit Lions were likely stoked when former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aiden Hutchinson fell into their lap with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hutchinson was the consensus top player on most people’s big boards. He has reportedly been a standout during Lions training camp.

It appears that is already translating to the NFL. On Friday, the Lions were playing the Atlanta Falcons in their first preseason game. It did not take long for Hutchinson to make his presence felt.

Aidan Hutchinson is already bringin’ that PRESSURE 💥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/y8ZOtPzTQH — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 12, 2022

During the Lions first defensive possession of the game, Hutchinson burst through the line and tackled Falcons RB Qadree Ollison for a loss. That’s something Hutchinson was known for in college, accruing tackles for loss.

On the play, Hutchinson made Falcons left tackle, Jake Matthews, completely whiff on the block. That allowed him to get into the backfield and blow up the play. The Lions and their fans will be hoping to see a lot more of this in the years to come.

Aiden Hutchinson has reportedly already become a fan favorite in Detroit. He has appeared to also left a solid impression with his teammates already.

#Lions rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson got the entire team singing Billie Jean. This is incredible. pic.twitter.com/GjPl9zW4m7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

A video of him singing Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” in front of his teammates went viral earlier this week. It initially aired on HBO’s Hard Knocks, bringing the public consciousness to it. If there was ever a way as a rookie to ingratiate yourself with your new teammates, that’s likely it.

Detroit is looking to finally take some steps forward this year. They were believed to have had one of the better draft classes in the NFL. With the Chicago Bears seemingly getting worse, and the Packers taking a step back, the Lions could be looking at one of their better seasons in recent memory.