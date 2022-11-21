Published November 21, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are starting to turn their season around. They now currently hold sole possession of second place in the NFC North after beating the New York Giants in astounding fashion. The win also marks the franchise’s first three-game winning streak since the 2017 season: a step in the right direction for this moribund franchise.

Many Lions players, including star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, recognize how important this event is for the city. After the game, St. Brown talked with ESPN about the significance of this win for Detroit. The wide receiver also revealed a first time for one of his teammates, LB Jason Cabinda.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown to ESPN on #Lions’ first 3-game win streak since 2017: “To do that for the city, the team and just the narrative of Detroit is huge.” St. Brown said the locker room “felt different” as Jason Cabinda told the team ahead of the game that he never won 3 straight.”

As Amon-Ra St. Brown implied with his comments, the narratives around the Lions has been around their perpetual struggles. They have failed to find any sort of consistent success over the last few years, consistently ranking as one of the worst teams in the league. Getting their first winning streak in 5 years is a sign that the winds are changing in Detroit.

The Lions might not make it to the playoffs this season. Even if they squeak in, they’ll likely be cannon fodder for one of the division leaders. However, the progress they’ve shown this season should encourage long-time Detroit fans about the future of this team.