Published November 13, 2022

After years of anticipation – literally – the Detroit Lions have officially done it: they won two games in a row.

That’s right, by beating out the Chicago Bears 31-30 at Soldier Field, the Lions have officially secured their second straight win in a row, marking the first time that has happened since Weeks 6 and 7 of the 2020 NFL season. Pretty crazy, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as Eric Woodyard, the Detroit Lions beat writer for ESPN, pointed out on Twitter. With their first win of the season on the road – and only their third win of the season, period – the Lions have snapped a 13-game losing streak on the road, which was the longest active streak in the NFL heading into the season.

The Lions now have won four of their last five division games dating back to Week 13 of last season, which doesn’t seem like a big deal, but when you consider Detroit lost 18 of their previous 20 games, it’s an impressive feat. But hey, don’t just take the words of Woodyard – and yours truly – as a reason why this was such a good win for the Lions; no, Dan Campbell was pretty excited about it, too, as he detailed to reporters after the game during his postgame media availability session.

#Lions coach Dan Campbell describes his 1st road victory: “We’ve gotten back in a lot games, but we hadn’t been able to finish them out. But we got ourselves back in the game and won it. That more than anything else means everything to me, to this team. That’s above on the road.” pic.twitter.com/XXAV0UiVa6 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 13, 2022

Dan Campbell is excited about the Detroit Lions’ prospects moving forward.

After presumably celebrating with his players in the locker room, Campbell emerged from the back of Soldier Field with a smile on his face and an eagerness to discuss his team’s big win – only his sixth win as the Lions’ head coach.

“I’m very proud because that’s 2 weeks in a row that our defense has come up huge,” Campbell said. “This is a division win and our first road win, so those are all big things for us.”

When asked about what it’s like to finally finish out a road game with a win after coming close in earlier contests so far this season, Campbell provided an interesting insight into his thought process.

“I think it’s just that,” Campbell said. “I think it’s the fact that, man, we found a way to, we got ourselves back in the game, we’ve gotten back into a lot of games, but we haven’t been able to finish them out. And (here) we got ourselves back in the game and won it. That more than anything else means everything to me and to this team, you know? I mean that’s above (it being) on the road, and all that, it’s man, the fact that we did, we battled our way back and they just, they stayed true to what they’re being coached to do and we made the plays we had to to win the game.”

Is this just the start for the Lions? Are they going to build on their 2-0 record over the past two games and rip off a legendary streak that results in another streak being broken – their lengthy playoff drought that has been going strong since 2016? Well, with their next two games coming against the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills, that might be tough, but as things presently stand, the Lions currently rank second in the NFC North, which is a very unusual statement in Week 10 of a football season. At this point, no option is off the table.