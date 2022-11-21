Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Detroit Lions pulled off a shocking upset in Week 11 over the New York Giants. The Lions controlled the action for much of the game, and dominated a Giants team that had only lost two games this season prior to bumping into Detroit. It was a statement win from the Lions, who have now won three straight games.

The Lions had a strong all-around effort to pull out a win over the Giants, and it’s safe to say they wouldn’t have won this game without playing complementary football. New York isn’t the most explosive team in the world, but they have put together a strong season by playing complementary football; Detroit gave them a taste of their own medicine in this one.

With this win, the Lions appear to be trying to put together a late playoff push despite getting off to a 1-6 start this season. They still have a lot of work to do, but if they continue to play like they did in Week 11, they will have a real shot at making a run for a wild card spot. With Detroit’s win over New York in the books, let’s hand out some grades for the Lions play in this huge win.

Detroit Lions offensive grade: B+

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive outing, but the Lions are beginning to find their identity on offense as the second half of the season kicks off. Detroit wants to get out to an early lead, and control the game on the ground. They managed to jump ahead of the Giants towards the end of the second quarter and never really let them get back into the game.

Jared Goff wasn’t great in this one (17/26, 165 YDS) but truth be told, he didn’t really have to do much. The ground game led the way, picking up 160 total yards and all four offensive touchdowns on 37 carries, good for a solid 4.3 yards per carry. That’s an easy recipe for victory in most cases.

In the air, Amon-Ra St. Brown had a solid game as Goff’s top target (7 REC, 76 YDS), but it’s clear someone is going to have to step up behind him moving forward. Getting D.J. Chark back off injured reserve was supposed to help, but he didn’t log a single catch in this game. Trading T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline has left a hole open that someone needs to fill, and the Lions will need someone to fill that void if they actually want to make a playoff push.

Standout Performer: Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams has filled in effortlessly for D’Andre Swift as he continues to deal with back and ankle injuries, and he had another huge game in a season that is quickly becoming filled with them. Williams powered Detroit’s offense with a three-touchdown day, and he continues to hold down the fort as Swift gets worked back into the action.

Detroit Lions defensive grade: A-

The Lions defense hasn’t been great this season, but they were fantastic against the Giants. Detroit limited what has been a dangerous New York offense all afternoon long, and ended up taking advantage of a lackluster Daniel Jones outing in a way many teams haven’t been able to this season.

With the Giants, you always have to keep an eye on Saquon Barkley, and Barkley was a complete non-factor in this game. He posted his worst outing of the season in which he had just 22 yards on 15 carries and two catches for 13 yards, as the Lions made it their quest to make Jones beat them in this game.

Jones responded by floundering, and while he picked up nearly 400 yards and two touchdowns on the day, he also threw a pair of key interceptions and couldn’t win the Giants the game when Barkley was held quiet.

Much of these struggles were due to a splendid day from the Lions defense, which, in addition to the two interceptions, sacked Jones twice, had five tackles for a loss, and generally never let New York get off the ground on offense. That will earn them a solid A- for their performance in Week 11.

Standout Performer: Alim McNeill

2021 third-round pick Alim McNeill may have had a breakout game here, as he was living in the Giants backfield in this one. The big interior defensive lineman had four tackles on the day, three of which were tackles for a loss. McNeill also pestered Jones all day long, picking up one of the Lions two sacks, while also recording three quarterback hits on Jones as well. McNeill was a monster in this game, and if he keeps playing like this, the Lions defense will be in good shape moving forward.