The Detroit Lions are working to keep some of their talent in the Motor City, after one of the best seasons in recent memory. The team is talking with Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown to extend their contracts with the team, per MLive. Discussions are ongoing.
“Yeah, those are priorities,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, per the Detroit Free Press. “Those are certainly priorities. I’m not going to get into those, but certainly there’s conversations that are being had.”
Goff's rise in Detroit
Goff quarterbacked the team in 2023 to the best season in more than 30 years. The Lions made the NFC Championship game, for the first time since 1991. The Lions had their chances to win that contest, but ultimately bowed to the San Francisco 49ers. It was the first time since 2016 that the Lions even made the playoffs.
Goff was a large reason for the team's success. He finished the year with 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns, while throwing 12 interceptions. It was the second year in a row that Goff threw for more than 4,000 yards for the Lions. Goff famously came to the team from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade for Matthew Stafford. It seems to have worked well for both teams, as Stafford won a Super Bowl with the Rams for the 2021 season.
The Lions quarterback was selected three times to the Pro Bowl in his career. He was the first overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, after playing his college football at California.
Amon-Ra the playmaker
St. Brown has developed into a reliable wide receiver for the team. He finished the season with more than 1,000 receiving yards, for the second consecutive season. St. Brown caught 119 balls in the Motor City, for 1,515 yards. He also had 10 receiving touchdowns for the Lions. Lions coach Dan Campbell says his receiver is as good as it gets.
“Everything he does is why he’s who he is,” Campbell added. “His work ethic, his desire to be good, his will to overcome. The amount of film that he watches, the pre-practice warmup, the post-practice routine that he has.”
In only three seasons with the team, St. Brown has hauled in 21 touchdowns. He was 88 yards shy of finishing his rookie season with 1,000 yards receiving in 2021. The wide receiver is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, and was first team in 2023.
The Lions met with St. Brown's agent at the NFL combine to begin negotiations on a deal, per the Detroit Free Press. The wide receiver was a fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played his college football at USC.
Detroit won the NFC North in 2023, with a 12-5 record during the regular season. The team is hoping for even brighter outcomes in 2024, and holding on to some of their key offensive pieces certainly goes a long way in doing that.