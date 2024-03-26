The Detroit Lions have had quite the offseason to this point. And now, their attention turns to the 2024 NFL Draft. Lions fans are eagerly awaiting to see who general manager Brad Holmes could target with the 29th pick in the first round. This eagerness is heightened by the fact that the draft is being held in the Motor City this year.
With the draft in Detroit, there is pressure on the front office to get this right. But even beyond that, Holmes and his team are likely feeling pressure given their performance. The Lions finally won the NFC North for the first time in 2023. And in the playoffs, they went all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
Holmes has shown that he can find diamonds in the rough in the NFL Draft. This year, he'll have to do just that. But who could he target early on? Let's take a look at three potential options for the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
The Lions were in a position to add a cornerback even after their NFL Free Agency activity. However, Detroit recently released Cam Sutton after a warrant for his arrest was made public. The team now needs a starting-caliber corner with Sutton gone. McKinstry is one name for Lions fans to watch.
McKinstry has impressive ball skills, allowing him to disrupt pass attempts rather effectively. He has exceptional awareness in zone coverage and remains composed even in tough situations. He can be a bit too physical, especially when jamming receivers. And his play recognition could use some work in the NFL.
Overall, there is still a lot to like with the Alabama product. McKinstry could step in on day one and start opposite of Carlton Davis. He gives the team a more long-term option at the position, as well. That could lead Brad Holmes to target the draft for a corner as opposed to signing a veteran like Stephon Gilmore.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
A more underrated need for the Lions concerns their receiver group. While Detroit has retained Donovan Peoples-Jones, Josh Reynolds remains a free agent. The Lions have Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jamieson Williams, and Kalif Raymond at the position. However, there is still room for one more option.
Brian Thomas Jr. is elusive after the catch and is naturally explosive. He has excellent ball-tracking skills that allow him to be a deep threat in the offense. There are some issues with his footwork, and his play prior to the 2023 season wasn't especially noteworthy. Still, the Lions are in a position to take a bit of a gamble here.
The Lions could finally add a true deep threat to their roster with the selection of Brian Thomas Jr. He could open things up for Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta, as well. While not Detroit's most pressing need, don't be surprised if Brad Holmes elects to add a wide receiver with the 29th overall pick.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
One other area for Lions fans to watch is their offensive line. Detroit prides itself on the quality of its line. That said, the line struggled a bit with injuries last season. They lost starting guard Jonah Jackson this offseason. And while they added Kevin Zeitler, he is 34 years old and playing on a one-year contract.
One other consideration is center Frank Ragnow. Ragnow is one of the best centers in the league, but he has been banged up in recent years. In fact, there were times when the veteran lineman was listed for multiple injuries on the injury report.
Jackson Powers-Johnson could be valuable in 2024, even if he doesn't start. The Oregon product is explosive out of his stance. He is effective in both pass protection and run protection, as well. Powers-Johnson is a legitimate tone-setter on the field.
He doesn't have ideal length for a starting interior lineman. And he was prone to holding calls while in college. Still, Powers-Johnson is NFL-ready and can make an impact from Day 1. He could play either guard or center when needed before eventually taking Ragnow's place once the veteran calls it a career. The Oregon product is name to watch for fans in the Motor City.