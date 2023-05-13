Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Detroit Lions have an early December matchup with Michael Thomas’ New Orleans Saints in Week 13 — and the former called out the latter after the NFL schedule was released on Thursday.

“He know what time it is,” Gardner-Johnson said in an appearance on FanDuel’s Up & Adams on Friday. “And I’m not gonna say nothing about that. He know what time it is. Listen, he better not come out with that crazy stuff. Keep it on the field, keep it at that.”

“He knows what time it is.” — @CGJXXIII on going head-to-head against Michael Thomas 🗓️ Week 13. Lions at Saints. pic.twitter.com/7NcyxZXdZJ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 12, 2023

Thomas will want to mark Dec. 3 on his calendar for the 2023 NFL season, after Gardner-Johnson came at him just a day after the NFL slate was released.

Clearly, the safety is looking forward to playing against his former teammate this year, especially as there is some history between the two pros.

“Back in 2020, the two had a practice-field confrontation that led to Thomas sitting out a game. Whatever happened during the incident, Gardner-Johnson probably has not forgotten about it,” wrote Grey Papke of Larry Brown Sports on Friday.

Michael Thomas will need to stay healthy if the matchup between the Saints wide receiver and Lions safety is to come to fruition. Thomas has played just 10 games since the start of the 2020 season, largely due to injuries. He missed the entire 2021-22 season and another 14 games for New Orleans last year.

CJ Gardner-Johnson is hoping his former teammate can stay healthy so the two can square off in Week 13. Although we can’t expect Josh Normal-Odell Beckham Jr-like fireworks, it’s certainly a matchup to circle for fans of both teams.