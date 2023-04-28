Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas made it clear what kind of player he wishes the team will select in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The Saints own the 29th pick in the first round of the draft, and hours before the annual rookie selection starts on Thursday, Thomas shared his desire for the team with that pick.

“Let’s go Saints. Let’s get us a front line guy who is ready to put his hand in the pile,” Thomas wrote.

Now Thomas didn’t clarify if he wants the team to draft a player to improve the offensive line or defensive line. He could be happy with either, though the Saints definitely have a pressing need to improve their defensive unit.

Nolan Smith has been a prospect that could be available for the Saints at no. 29 and someone that can immediately help them. However, it remains to be seen what the team will actually come draft time.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Plenty of Saints fans agree with Michael Thomas, though, noting that it’s exactly what New Orleans needs as they try to build a better roster around newly-acquired quarterback Derek Carr.

“That’s all we need,” one fan commented. Another supporter suggested, “Calijah Kancey, Brian Breese, Myles Murphy — 1 of those 3 please.”

“Guard or DL please,” a Twitter user added.

New Orleans certainly knows what they are doing since their need is pretty clear. With that said, Michael Thomas might just get his wish granted–whatever side of the ball the Saints end up addressing with their pick.