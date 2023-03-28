After being traded by the New Orleans Saints following the 2021 season, safety CJ Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles. As the team made a trip to the Super Bowl, Gardner-Johnson was a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball.

Many anticipated that CJ Gardner-Johnson would continue his career in Philadelphia. But as free agency approached, the two sides were unable to reach a new deal. Ultimately, the young safety landed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal.

With the NFL’s league meetings currently underway, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke about how negotiations went with CJ Gardner-Johnson, and why the two sides were unable to reach a new deal.

“At some point you run out of resources and so we were very clear that at some point we were going to have to go in a different direction. And those first couple days, we tried and then we pivoted,” said Roseman via The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

According to Roseman, time played a major factor in a deal not happening. With how quickly free agency moved, the Eagles were forced to move on and target other players.

As Roseman stated, the Eagles did pivot and make other moves, specifically in the secondary. The team brought back their safety duo of Darius Slay and James Bradberry. In addition, they signed cornerback Greedy Williams and safeties Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans to one-year deals.

While CJ Gardner-Johnson moving on will be a loss Eagles defense, the team has also made major moves to address the secondary.