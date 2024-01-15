CJ Gardner-Johnson sounds off.

The Detroit Lions secured a playoff win for the first time in over three decades when they eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from Super Bowl contention Sunday night to the tune of a 24-23 score. That victory further cemented Detroit as a serious Super Bowl contender and also silenced all their detractors.

Speaking of which, Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson made sure to give the haters a piece of his mind following the win.

“I just remember all the jokes…and now I’m going to the 2nd round of the playoffs. Silenced the haters,” Gardner-Johnson said (via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports).

Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions last March by signing a one-year deal worth $6.5 million with Detroit. Before that, he was traded by the New Orleans Saints to Detroit's NFC North division rivals Philadelphia Eagles back in 2022. Parting ways with the Eagles and joining the Lions got Gardner-Johnson mocked by some diehard Philadelphia fans, but he doesn't have to think about them anymore. It's all business for the defensive back, especially with the Lions still in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 26-year-old Gardner-Johnson made his presence felt in the Rams game, as he recorded a total of seven tackles, including four solo tackles. He was not able to figure much on the Lions' defense in the regular season due to injuries, but he's made it back in time to help Detroit in the playoffs.

Gardner-Johnson was selected in the fourth round (105th overall) by the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft.