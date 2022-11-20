Published November 20, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

UPDATE: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after a 31-18 win that Jeff Okudah isn’t going to play on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills.

The 2022 NFL season has been one of considerable challenges for the Detroit Lions. The historic franchise entered Week 11 with a record of 3-6, sitting in third place in the NFC North, hoping to turn their season around in a road game against the 7-2 New York Giants on Sunday. Through one half of play, the Lions have fought admirably, leading the contest by a score of 17-6. Unfortunately, their upset effort will be complicated by injury. According to the Lions’ official PR account on Twitter, cornerback Jeff Okudah has been ruled out for the remainder of their Week 11 contest against the Giants with a concussion.

Though lockdown defensive play has not been a hallmark of the Lions this season, the efforts of Okudah will assuredly be missed. According to Pro Football Reference, the Lions have allowed the ninth-most passing yards (2298) and tied for the fifth-most passing touchdowns (15) to opposing offenses in 2022, entering Week 11. Without Okudah, their fortunes are certainly diminished.

Will the Lions be able to overcome the loss of Jeff Okudah? Time will tell. So far, it seems they have a good chance in Sunday’s action. The Lions’ defense has held Giants quarterback to 149 yards on 19 attempts. Included in Jones’ stat line is an interception caught by rookie defensive end Aiden Hutchinson in the second quarter, a play resulting in a 20-yard return.

On offense, the Lions have been carried by the efforts of running back Jamaal Williams, whose 40 yards and pair of touchdowns on the ground have led the way for the team’s success on Sunday.