Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is still gearing up for the NFL season during training camp despite being suspended for the first six games due to gambling violations. Nevertheless, the prospects of his second year in the NFL are taking another hit, as he left Lions practice on Tuesday with what appears to be a hamstring injury, reports ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

“#Lions WR Jameson Williams left practice to enter the locker room early after hurting his leg in mid-stride on a deep ball route. He was grabbing the right hamstring area.”

It is never a good sign to see any player go down with a non-contact injury, so the Lions are definitely concerned with the fact that Jameson Williams pulled up while running a route. Not to mention, hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult to deal with and usually have an arduous recovery process.

The good news for Williams is that if it is a serious injury, he will have plenty of time to recover. Williams will miss the first six games after he and a plethora of other Lions players were suspended for breaking the NFL's gambling rules. Given how the NFL now promotes sports betting, it is pretty hypocritical that players can still get suspended for such, but that is a conversation that needs to be had between the NFLPA and the NFL offices.

Stay tuned into Lions training camp in regards to any more updates surrounding the hamstring injury sustained by Jameson Williams. All of Detroit faithful will be waiting on pins and needles with the hopes that it is nothing serious.