The Lions have the fewest NFC Championship appearances, while the 49ers have the most. Therefore, ticket prices for their game are pricey.

The NFC Championship is providing fans with a marvelous matchup. The Detroit Lions are a team that has struggled to get to and find success in the playoffs throughout their history, but they have two wins under their belt in this year's postseason as they have embarked on a Cinderella story of sorts. The two playoff wins are the only postseason wins for Detroit since 1991. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, are one of the most prestigious teams in the NFL, but most of their success came in the '80s. There are plenty of reasons to cheer for either team, and while many fans will do that from the comfort of their couch, plenty of fans will want to see the action firsthand. In this article, we will look at ticket prices for the 49ers vs. Lions NFC Championship game.

When and where is the NFC Championship Game?

With so few wins over the last few decades, the home town crowd was extra pumped up in the Lions' first two games. The Lions won't have the luxury of having their fans by their side anymore though, as the team will have to travel to Santa Clara, California for their NFC Championship Game. The game will be at Levi's Stadium, and kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28. Levi's Stadium capacity is 68,500, but it can be expandable to fit 75,000.

How much do tickets cost for the 49ers vs. Lions game?

Tickets to the NFC Championship Game are wide-ranging, but even the cheapest tickets are expensive in comparison to regular season games.

The cheapest tickets you will find will land you in the nosebleeds, but they are still over $400. In fact, the cheapest tickets on Vivid Seats are listed at $442. Most tickets in the top bowl will cost somewhere between the mid $400s to mid $500s.

For an upgrade to the middle bowl, you will likely have to pay at least $650, and you may have to spend as much as $750. Tickets in the lowest bowl are very expensive. To be close to the action, you'll have to fork over between $775 and $2,000. The lower bowl takes up two-thirds of the seating, so there will be plenty of spots down low. The most expensive seats on Vivid Seats are priced at $8,877.

Tickets are comparably priced on Ticketmaster and StubHub.

49ers and Lions history in the NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers have more NFC Championship appearances than any other team. They have made it to the Conference Championship Game 19 times. The next closest in the NFC is the Dallas Cowboys, who have 14 appearances. So far, San Fransisco is 7-11, and their .389 winning percentage is underwhelming considering their five Super Bowl victories are the second most in the league.

Eleven of the 49ers NFC Championship Games have been at home, so the familiarity in the game at Levi's Stadium will be there. Additionally, the Niners won the NFC Championship as recently as 2019, although they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl that year. The 49ers have made it to the NFC Championship Game in both of the last two seasons. The current iteration of the Niners are more than used getting this far in the playoffs, but they haven't had tons of success once they do, as San Francisco lost in the Conference Championship game last year to the Philadelphia Eagles and the year prior to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions are not as familiar with the NFC Championship Game. The 1991 season was not only the last time prior to these playoffs that the Lions had won any playoff game, but it was also the last time the team was in the NFC Championship Game. In fact, that was the only time the Lions have ever even made the Conference Championship.

The Lions are currently the only team that hadn't made the NFC Championship Game multiple times, although they will tie the Arizona Cardinals with two appearances once they take on the 49ers. A win this week would put the Lions in the Super Bowl. Detroit is currently one of four teams without a Super Bowl appearance.