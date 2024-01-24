We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Detroit Lions will head to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Lions-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 on Sunday to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1991. The game went back and forth, and the Bucs and Lions were tied in the fourth quarter. Then, the Lions took the lead for good in the fourth quarter, thanks to a touchdown run from Jahmyr Gibbs. Jared Goff then threw a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to put the game out of reach. Significantly, Goff went 30 for 43 with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns.

Gibbs rushed nine times for 74 yards and one score while catching four passes for 40 yards. Meanwhile, St. Brown had eight receptions for 77 yards on 14 targets with one touchdown. Sam LaPorta had nine catches for 65 yards.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 24-21 to advance to their third straight NFC Championship and fourth in five seasons. Initially, it was a struggle for the Niners as they trailed 3-0 after the first quarter. The offense staggered for three quarters and trailed 21-14 going into the fourth quarter. Then, they cut the deficit when Jake Moody hit a 52-yard field goal to make it 21-17. Brock Purdy drove the 49ers down the field to set up the go-ahead drive. Next, Christian McCaffrey finished the drive off with a go-ahead touchdown run. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw finished the game off with a game-sealing interception.

Purdy went 23 for 39 with 252 yards passing with one touchdown. Also, McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 98 yards and two scores while catching seven passes for 30 yards. George Kittle had four catches for 81 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Brandon Aiyuk had three catches on six targets for 32 yards. But the Niners suffered a big loss when Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury. He is questionable for the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 39-28-1. The teams have met twice in the playoffs before. Yet, their last game came in the 1983 Divisional Round when they edged out the Lions 24-23 at Candlestick Park. The Lions defeated the 49ers 31-27 in the Western Conference Playoff back in 1957. Overall, the Niners have gone 4-1 over the past four games between the teams.

Here are the Lions-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFC Championship Odds: Lions-49ers Odds

Detroit Lions: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

San Francisco 49ers: -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Lions are 13-6 against the spread this season. Moreover, they are 7-2-1 against the spread on the road. The Liona are also 2-1 against the spread as a road underdog. Likewise, they are 1-1 against the spread in the playoffs.

The Lions have a golden opportunity to pull off the biggest upset in recent memory. Yet, they will need some of their top players to execute. There is almost no worries about the offense. Significantly, Goff has been excellent this postseason, passing for a combined 564 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Gibbs has been the star in these playoffs. So far, he has rushed 17 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns while catching eight passes for 83 yards. Gibbs will be the most dangerous player on the field for the Lions. Ultimately, he has the ability to go off the edges and attack a run defense that has struggled to contain runners on the sidelines.

St. Brown has caught 15 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Now, he will look to torch the Niners. The 49ers had multiple pass interference calls last weekend. Therefore, look for St. Brown to take advantage of that. The Lions would be wise to attack Ambry Thomas. Whether it's St. Brown or someone else, the best chance to win is to attack the cornerback that could not cover anyone last weekend.

The defense will need to step up. Overall, they will have their best chance if they can find a way to stop McCaffrey. It will be a tough sell. But the Lions have to do this to force Purdy to pass under pressure. The pass defense struggled last weekend. Yet, it did enough to win in the fourth.

The Lions will cover the spread if their offense can find ways to blast through the run defense. Then, they need to attack Thomas.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Niners are just 9-9 against the spread this season. Furthermore, they are just 3-6 against the spread at home. The Niners failed to cover the spread last week, as the Packers kept it close.

The Niners did what they had to do. However, it was not easy. Playing like they did last weekend will not get the job done this week. Therefore, the 49ers must step up their game. The good news is that there is likely no rain in the forecast. Purdy plays better with good weather. Unfortunately, he struggled last season until the game-winning drive. It was the first time the 49ers came from behind in the fourth quarter to win a game while trailing by seven or more since Shanahan became the head coach. Overall, the Niners must establish the running game and not get too pass-happy.

The defense will need to stop Gibbs and David Montgomery. Sadly, they struggled to contain Aaron Jones last weekend, letting him and the running attack go off for 136 yards. The goal should be to crowd the box and stuff Gibbs and Montgomery. Then, that will force Goff to pass the ball.

The 49ers will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and make McCaffrey the focal point. Then, they need to stop the running game.

Final Lions-49ers Prediction & Pick

The spread is almost even. This could easily be a seven-point game. The bottom line is that we expect it to be close. The 49ers are a great team. However, the Lions have enough juice to stay with them.

Final Lions-49ers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions: +7 (-110)