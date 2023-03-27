Lamar Jackson, the unanimous 2019 NFL MVP for the Baltimore Ravens and most electrifying quarterback in league history, is on the trade market. In fact, he’s been on the market for weeks already, having demanded a trade from the Baltimore Ravens all the way back on March 2nd. Although Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, the superstar quarterback is free to negotiate with any team—in the event Jackson reaches a deal with a new team, the Ravens can either choose to match the contract or let him walk and receive (at least) two first round draft picks in return. All of this, of course, is bonkers. Jackson is potentially the best quarterback to ever hit the open market in the prime of his career and his next steps will have league-shaking implications. As such, here are the five best new teams for Lamar Jackson after his shocking request to leave the Ravens’ flock.

Ever since Andrew Luck retired in 2019, the Colts have been desperate to find their next franchise quarterback. A free agent deal for Phillip Rivers proved to just be a stop-gap; a trade for Carson Wentz was a disaster. In Jackson, though, the Colts could have their guy. To wit, the Colts have the infrastructure to immediately support Jackson and make a run for the AFC South title. Running back Jonathan Taylor would instantly be the best sidekick of Jackson’s career and Quenton Nelson is one of the most dominant offensive linemen in the NFL. Similarly, new coach Shane Steichen has experience working magic with mobile quarterbacks, serving as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and catalyzing Jalen Hurts’ breakout 2022 season.

Bill Belichick is in the twilight of his career and seems poised to go out with a whimper. The Patriots are neither particularly good (8-9 record last year) nor that likely to be good for the foreseeable future (Mac Jones is their quarterback). Lamar Jackson would change that, providing the Patriots with the instant shot in the arm they need to contend with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets in the suddenly competitive AFC East. While any team would have to do some salary cap gymnastics to add Lamar Jackson, the Patriots can do so more easily, since they already have nearly $15 million in open cap space.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Let’s get wild. Despite not having a steady quarterback, the 49ers are already one of the best teams in the NFL, making back-to-back NFC Championship games with Jimmy Garoppalo and Brock Purdy. Heading into next year, their quarterback room is somehow even more uncertain than in years past—Garoppalo is in Las Vegas; Purdy’s elbow is in pieces; Trey Lance is the ultimate question mark. By poaching Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens, the 49ers could catapult themselves out of QB purgatory and into the inner circle of Super Bowl contenders. Their attack is already built around versatile, offensive polymaths like Deebo Samuels, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk who can alternately run, catch or block depending on the play. Adding Jackson, one of the most dominant dual-threat quarterbacks ever, would be downright unfair.

Located just over an hour away from Baltimore, the Commanders could allow Lamar Jackson a change of scenery without a change of address. Last season, the Commanders went 8-8-1, despite starting Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke. Jackson, whatever you may think of him, is almost incomprehensibly better than Wentz and Heinicke. With Jackson leading the offense and throwing to Pro Bowl receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington would finally have an attack that’s good enough to complement their stout defense. Current Commanders owner Dan Snyder is famously miserly, but could be forced out by other owners for his years of malfeasance, both criminal and otherwise. In this sense, trading for Jackson could make the Commanders immediately more attractive on two fronts—not only would a Lamar Jackson trade make the Commanders a better football team on the field, he’d make them a more attractive purchase for potential buyers as he’d mask some of the organization’s overarching stench.

Tom Brady might be gone (for now), but that doesn’t mean that the Buccanneers have to slink back off into irrelevancy. There are still many, many good players here—Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are still a top receiver duo; Lavonte David and Devin White still form the spine of a tough and stingy defense. By starting the likes of Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, the Buccaneers would squander the final prime years of many of the franchise’s core players. But by swinging a Lamar Jackson trade, they could navigate the post-Brady wilderness without missing a beat.