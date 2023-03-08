With the Baltimore Ravens placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, the quarterback is free to speak with other teams in free agency. Jackson will have no shortage of suitors if he actually leaves the Ravens. However, one team has already risen to the top as a potential Jackson landing spot.

The Detroit Lions (+300) are the favorites to land Jackson if he leaves the Ravens, via betonline.ag. They are followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+350) and Indianapolis Colts (+500). The New York Jets (+600) and Tennessee Titans (+700) round out the top five.

Jared Goff put together a strong season for the Lions last year. He threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He broke 4,000+ passing yards after not hitting the mark in 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, his seven picks matched his career-low.

However, Goff is free agent after 2024. Beyond the numbers, Lamar Jackson would give Detroit another explosive piece of their offense. While the Lions were good with Goff, they could be great with Jackson.

Both the Colts and Buccaneers are in desperate need of a quarterback. Tampa Bay is looking to replace Tom Brady while Indianapolis is searching for a more long-term option. The Jets are arguably the most QB-needy team in the league. However, they seem hot on Aaron Rodgers’ tail. The Titans have Ryan Tannehill on their roster. But after doing some spring cleaning, Tennessee could look to make a big QB move.

What Lamar Jackson does next will be one of the most exciting storylines of the NFL offseason. If the Lions, or any team, is able to actually poach Jackson from the Ravens, their playoff potential would immediately be headed in a positive direction.