Prayers up for Jameson Williams!

The city of Detroit is half-hearted about this night. Their basketball team won a close game to snap a historic winning streak while the Detroit Lions struggled in the clutch against the Dallas Cowboys. Jared Goff needed all his weapons to come alive as he went toe-to-toe with Dak Prescott. They started out strong but a lot went crumbling since Jameson Williams went down.

The Lions' all-around weapon was immediately listed as questionable after enduring the injury. Jameson Williams is facing some pain in his ankle which prevented him from making a bigger impact when they went against the Cowboys, per Detroit Lions PR.

He still put up serviceable numbers to help Jared Goff keep the game close. The Lions receiver caught two passes that were darted him which notched the team 69 yards. His rushing game was also on display after having one carry. This got the team a gain of six yards all before he had to exit the game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery were the ones to step up for the Lions. The receiver got a touchdown and an average gain of 15 yards after grabbing six receptions straight from the air. Their running back, on the other hand, had 14 carries. These helped the Lions get a trip to the end zone alongside 65 rushing yards.

All of these were just not enough for the Lions to get their 12th win of the season against Dak Prescott's team. Hopefully, they are able to wipe the slate clean and build up better plans once the postseason hits.