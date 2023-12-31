The Cowboys left guard injured his foot late in the third quarter.

Dallas Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith was injured late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Smith immediately grabbed his left foot after blocking for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on an incompletion to Brandin Cooks. He eventually limped off the field and into the sideline medical tent.

The Cowboys listed Smith as questionable to return with a foot injury, according to ESPN's Todd Archer:

“Tyler Smith questionable to return with a foot injury. He's not sitting on the bench next to Tyron Smith, his normal spot. T.J. Bass is. Maybe he's trying to keep the foot loose? Now Jourdan Lewis slow to get up”

Dallas capped off the 10-play, 42-yard drive with a 51-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to tie the game 10-10.

The Lions since had Michael Badgley kick a 30-yard field goal after driving to the Cowboys' 7 before stalling. The field goal was set up by a 63-yard pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams.

The foot injury isn't Smith's first injury for Dallas this season. He also went down with a hamstring injury ahead of Week 1 during a Cowboys practice. He underwent an MRI but the injury wasn't deemed too serious.

After the Cowboys drafted him in the first-round last season, Smith started all 17 games as a rookie. He was a key part of an offensive line that ranked fourth-best in the league last season by allowing just 27 sacks.

The Cowboys escaped with a 20-19 win after the Lions scored a touchdown with less than 30 seconds left but failed in their 2-point conversion attempt.