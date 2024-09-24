The Detroit Lions got back on track with a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. However, the Lions came away from the victory with a worrying injury to one of their top offensive linemen.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that center Frank Ragnow partially toe his pec against the Cardinals. However, Campbell hasn't ruled Ragnow out for Week 4 as the center is still pushing to play, via 97.1 The Ticket, h/t Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“First of all, Frank is stubborn. He's hard-headed Frank,” Campbell said. “He's tough, he's stubborn, so he wants to go, and he always wants to go, but this is something we're still talking about right now. I'm not entirely sure what we're going to do with him.”

“A lot of it is where he gonna feel by middle or end of the week,” Campbell continued. “But he does have something in there and he did play through some of this last week.”

As much as Ragnow wants to play, the Lions will still be cautious as it's early in the regular season. The center will be listed week-to-week as Detroit figures out how to handle their latest injury.

“We'll do what's best for him and what's best for us in the moment ultimately,” Campbell said. “But you know how I feel about Frank, we all do, appreciate the heck out of him.

Frank Ragnow joins a laundry list of injuries the Lions are battling with. Marcus Davenport is out for the year while Derrick Barnes is expected to miss extended time. Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch and Alim McNeil are all day-to-day.

However, Dan Campbell isn't making excuses. He knows the NFL won't feel bad for Detroit and eventually, the next man will need to step up. Ragnow is hoping he won't need a replacement in Week 4, but his pectoral injury might have other plans.

What Frank Ragnow offers Lions

When Ragnow is on the field, he is a pivotal piece of Detroit's offensive line. Since joining the team in 2018, Ragnow has started 83 games for the team. He has been named to three Pro Bowls and has twice been named Second-Team All-Pro.

Through the first three weeks of the 2024 season, the center has earned an impressive 71.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. He's also apart of an offensive line that ranked No.1 heading into the season, via PFF.

So far, Detroit has done their part as Jared Goff has been sacked just four times. Furthermore, the Lions' run game ranks fourth in the league by averaging 163 yards per game.

Campbell and company know how important Ragnow is to the team's success. They have their eyes on goals much larger than just a Week 4 win. There is still a chance that Ragnow suits up, but the Lions will be closely monitoring the injury until a resolution is made.