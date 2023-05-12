Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions got the daunting task of facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 season. But while the Chiefs may be coming off of another Super Bowl title, Campbell doesn’t expect the Lions to cower from a battle.

Detroit’s Week 1 matchup will take place in prime time on Sunday Night Football. Campbell is eager to take the field and ready to prove that the Lions can compete with anyone, even the Chiefs, via Good Morning Football.

“We get Kansas City, the heavyweight champ,” Campbell said. “So we’re excited. I can’t even tell you. The staff’s excited. I know our players are excited. I think everybody wants an opportunity to play the champ and see where you stack up.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I know what Andy Reid’s about. We know what that team’s about. Highly competitive, they’re a champ. Year in and year out, they’re going to be in the running. We’re looking forward to it. It’s gonna be great.”

Detroit took a big step up in 2022. Their 9-8 record marked the Lions first winning season since 2017. The Lions took a major step offensively, ranking fourth in the NFL by averaging 380 yards per game. However, Detroit was down bad defensively, finishing dead last in the league by allowing 392.4 YPG.

Heading into the 2023 season, improving their porous defense will be crucial for the Lions success. They’ll have a true test against one of the best offenses in the league in Kansas City. But as the Chiefs get ready to defend their Super Bowl title, Dan Campbell knows the Lions won’t be pushovers.