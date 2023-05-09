Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Detroit Lions have been busy as ever this offseason as Dan Campbell tries to bring this team to the playoffs. However, one unfortunate situation was the suspension of Jameson Williams and a few players for gambling. The Lions made decisions on a few players, and now they have also waived Stanley Berryhill, who also received a six-game suspension, per the Lions’ account.

‘Lions have waived WR Stanley Berryhill, CB Mac McCain and DL Demetrius Taylor.’

After now-Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley was suspended for an entire season, the NFL has been active in cracking down on gambling, and a number of players received suspensions. Berryhill and Jameson Williams received just six-game suspensions, but the Lions have waived Berryhill along with two others as they try to trim down their roster.

Stanley Berryhill was just a depth piece for the Lions and was used primarily on special teams, so this seemed like an easy decision for the team to make. With minicamp around the corner and a number UDFAs they are trying to ink, it made sense for these moves to come at this time.

The other Lions that were suspended for gambling were Williams Quintez Cephus (who was released), and safety CJ Moore, who was also let go by the team. With the exception of Jameson Williams, the others will now head for free agency. However, it will be extremely difficult for these players to find a landing spot amid the NFL suspension for gambling, and their futures in the league remain murky, at best.