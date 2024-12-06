The Detroit Lions are playing like one of the best teams in the NFL right now. Detroit got a huge win on Thursday night, beating Green Bay 34-31 and advancing to 12-1 on the season. This win keeps the Lions in pole position in the NFC playoff picture and puts them one step closer to clinching another NFC North title.

Lions coach Dan Campbell gave a passionate locker room speech to his team after the big division win.

“I told you you'd never forget this game,” Campbell said. “We don't have to talk about how tough we are, how resilient we are, we f—ing live it man. We've been livin' it.”

Campbell praised his team for playing well in high-pressure moments. He also hinted at Detroit's Super Bowl aspirations and the special feeling of the 2024 season for the Lions.

“Guys, I am so freakin' proud of you, man,” Campbell continued. “That's a way to show up. You talk about pressure? We live in pressure. That's where we freakin' thrive. You did it again. It doesn't matter who's playing for us, it doesn't matter what's goin' on. You always find a way to win. That's what f—ing champions do. This is not happenstance, man. This doesn't just happen. This has been in the making, men. We are all supposed to be here together, man. We're destined for this. Just stay the course.”

Campbell handed out two games balls during his speech. The first went to Tim Patrick, who hauled in two touchdown receptions in the game. The second went to kicker Jake Bates, who won the game with a walk-off field goal.

Lions clinch playoff berth after huge win against Packers on TNF

The Lions clinched a playoff berth with Thursday's win over the Packers. Detroit will now play in the postseason for back-to-back seasons for the first time since the 1994-95 seasons.

This is great news for Lions fans who have endured decades with nothing to cheer for in the playoffs. However, the Lions have much higher aspirations this year.

Detroit can now focus on keeping control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Earning the No. 1 seed is more important than ever, as only one team in each conference can earn a first-round bye in the postseason. Securing the No. 1 seed would also guarantee that the Lions would play all of their playoff games in Ford Field.

Detroit's main competition as the compete for the No. 1 seed includes the Philadelphia and Minnesota. The Lions play the Vikings in Week 18, which gives them some control over their destiny. They just need to stay ahead of the Eagles and they should be able to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Next up for the Lions is a Week 15 matchup against the Bills. This game could end up being a Super Bowl preview.