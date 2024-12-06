Following a game-winning kick as time expired, the Detroit Lions continued their strong season, beating the Green Bay Packers 34-31 on Thursday night. It was a heated back-and-forth battle, but the Lions came away with the victory. After doing so, social media was set ablaze, with Green Bay Packers fans losing their minds over their team's loss.

And while it won't change the outcome of this game, yelling and screaming on social media is something every fan base does. This time, it just so happened to be the Packers. But, on Sunday, there will surely be other fan bases showing their passion over a heartbreaking loss.

For now, it's time to relish in the Packers' pain.

Packers flood social media with instant reactions following TNF loss to Lions

Starting things off, NFL content creator Brett Kollmann made a great observation about this Lions team following their win over the Packers.

“You know a team is legit when they survive the Packers during Toyotathon,” Kollmann wrote on X.

As a user on social media pointed out, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is significantly more effective during Weeks 11-13. Another nationally recognized event that takes place during Weeks 11-13 is Toyotathon, which is just an annual tradition held by participating Toyota locations. And during those months, Love has coincidentally been an elite quarterback.

However, it appears the Toyotathon magic didn't have enough oomph to take down the big, bad Lions.

And on top of Love's performance, one fan wasn't too pleased with Christian Watson at the end of the game.

Not only did Watson catch shade, but Dan Campbell's decision to go for fourth-and-inches at the end of the game brought about many reactions on social media.

Along with that fourth-down call, Packers fans were not impressed with their defense.

Last but not least, as is expected after any close loss, Packers fans are upset with referees.

However, no matter how hard Packers fans yell and scream on social media, the Lions will be the ones who get the last laugh, as they punched their ticket to the 2024 postseason.