It all comes down to this! With a playoff spot on the line between two bitter NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers will give it everything they’ve got on Sunday Night Football. With that being said, let’s take an exclusive sneak peek at our NFL odds series where our Lions-Packers prediction and pick will be made.

Losing six of their first seven games, the Detroit Lions have battled their way back in impressive fashion and now sit one win away at Lambeau Field from making things interesting at a bid for postseason play. Fresh off of a dominating 41-10 rout of the Bears, can the Lions’ offense come to play for the second consecutive week?

Nearly everyone was ready to write off the Packers only a short month ago, but since then, Green Bay has rattled off four wins in a row and now controls their own destiny when it comes to making it back to the playoffs. Simply put, a win and they are in!

Here are the Lions-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Lions-Packers Odds

Detroit Lions: +4.5 (-105)

Green Bay Packers: -4.5 (-115)

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How To Watch Lions vs. Packers

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, NFL+

Time: 8:20 ET/5:20 PT

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

Under the leadership of fan-favorite head coach in Dan Campbell, the second-year man at the helm has done a tremendous job in transforming Detroit seemingly overnight. After undergoing a forgettable 2021 season that saw the Lions go 3-13, there is no question that Campbell should be in the running for coach of the year with the job that he has done with his troops.

In their first meeting with the Packers, the Lions’ offense took a backseat to a defensive duel that saw Detroit come away with a nail-biting 15-9 victory at home. While frigid temperatures are expected in Green Bay, the Lions’ defense may be called again to hold the Packers at bay. After forcing three Packers turnovers in that matchup taking place on Nov. 6th, getting pressure on Aaron Rodgers and making him feel uncomfortable in the pocket will be vital. On paper, the Lions’ defense ranks as the worst-total defense in the league, so Detroit will need to change that narrative in a big way.

Of course, the recipe for success this season for the Lions has come with QB Jared Goff’s composure in running this offense. Indeed, Goff has experienced one of his best seasons through the air with 29 touchdowns to go along with 4,214 yards. Alas, getting good yardage on the early downs, especially in the running game with De’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams will make life a whole lot easier for the Lions against a so-so Packers defense.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Time is certainly running out in the glamorous career of Aaron Rodgers. At the age of 38, Rodgers has been rather quiet about how many more seasons he has left in the NFL, but he knows that he is on the back nine of his career.

While the Packers do have some talented pieces on both sides of the ball, this Green Bay squad has actually given Rodgers a whole lot of help, especially in the running game. Over the course of the past four weeks that have resulted in victories, the Packers’ offensive line has done a phenomenal job in getting a good push up front that has provided Green Bay’s ball carriers with huge running lanes to sprint through. At a closer look, Green Bay amassed 163 yards in last week’s beatdown of the Vikings. A repeated effort to stay committed to pounding the rock down the Lions’ throat will be vital.

On the other side of things, this Packers’ defensive attack hasn’t allowed more than 20 points in during their active winning streak and is starting to get that swagger that might’ve been lacking earlier in the year. As a whole, Green Bay’s defense is at its best in the secondary when they are putting the clamps down on opposing wide receivers. On paper, the Packers only give up 195 passing yards per contest and should be up for the challenge in halting Jared Goff’s success through the air.

Final Lions-Packers Prediction & Pick

This Packers offense isn’t anything special this year, but I have my doubts that the Lions’ defense can get stops with the game on the line. Put your faith in AR-12 and Green Bay to take care of business on Sunday Night.

Final Lions-Packers Prediction & Pick: Packers -4.5 (-115)