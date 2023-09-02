The Detroit Lions are gearing up for a bloodbath against the Kansas City Chiefs. Week 1 of the NFL season will start with the defending champions going up against the upstart team. Detroit is obviously making all the preparations they need against Kansas City. When asked about a certain player on their opponent's roster, though, Dan Campbell had an interesting response.

Dan Campbell was asked how the Lions were preparing for the Chiefs with Chris Jones in mind. Well, Campbell had a surprisingly realistic take on whether Detroit is worried about the All-Pro DT playing, per NFL.com.

Dan Campbell: “I'm not monitoring it. It doesn't matter. He's either there or he's not. And if he is, he plays 15 plays, they're all on third down and we'll (Lions) be ready. Otherwise, he's not there and we just keep going. That's out of our control… Until he's in the building, it's not a concern.”

Campbell points out that the Chiefs' All-Pro DT has been holding out, and is therefore not participating in team practice. Jones has been with the Chiefs for a long time, and he's familiar with most of the schemes. That being said, there might be some new stuff that the team has installed in Jones' absence. In that case, if he ends up playing against the Lions, the Chiefs DT will just play in third down situations instead of being there all game.

Detroit's offensive line is quietly one of the best in the NFL, too. They have some talented names, such as Frank Ragnow and Penei Sewell. Whether Jones plays or doesn't play, the Lions will be ready to protect their star quarterback.