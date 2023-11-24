After a dominant win against the Detroit Lions, Matt LaFleur pointed to Jordan Love's play as a big reason for the Packers' success.

It was a rough start to his first full season as a starter, but Jordan Love is starting to come into his own. He was shaky during the first few weeks of the season, leading to some bad losses. Over the last few weeks, though, Love has started to play a lot better for the Green Bay Packers. A big win against the Detroit Lions showcased his improvement over the last few weeks. It gives fans hope that they could potentially make a late surge to the playoffs.

What has changed for the Packers? Well, head coach Matt LaFleur points to Jordan Love's comfort level in the offense, per ProFootballTalk. With Love playing better, it's given the coaching staff a lot of leeway to call more explosive plays, such as the very first play of the game.

““It’s given us a lot of confidence to be a little bit more aggressive with some of the calls,” Packers' LaFleur said at his postgame press conference. “When you’re trusting your offensive line, when you’re trusting your quarterback to facilitate and get the ball where it needs to go and throw on rhythm, that allows you to do that. We had a lot of I would say deeper developing plays and hit a lot of intermediate throws for some chunk plays that ended up being big for us.””

The Packers' first play of the game saw Love throw a beautiful deep ball to Christian Watson to immediately set them up in the red zone. It completely set the tone for the rest of the game. Love had a lot of time in the pocket to dissect the defense, and he delivered perfectly. Big games from Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and AJ Dillon also helped big time. It resulted in an easy win that was more reminiscent of the Packers' dominance of the Lions in the last decade.

At 5-6, the Packers' hope for a playoff spot is still pretty much alive. A home playoff game might be asking for too much. However, a Wild Card round berth is still on the table. All you need is a spot in the playoffs, and anything can happen. Can Green Bay run the table and give themselves a fighting chance at the Wild Card spot?