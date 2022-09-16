Dan Campbell’s zany solution to Lions injury woes

The Detroit Lions were decimated with injuries, particularly to their offensive line, in Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting center Frank Ragnow, along with left tackle Taylor Decker and left guard Jonah Jackson, were in and out of the lineup in the 38-35 loss.

On Thursday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had an interesting idea on how to fix the problem.

After the injury bug decimated the offensive line, Dan Campbell told me he's going to change the color of his pants on Sunday to try to change their luck lol — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 16, 2022

When asked about the injuries to the offensive line, Campbell told reporters that he’ll change the color of his pants on Sunday to change his luck. Obviously, the Lions coach took a comical. But the injuries to the offensive line is no joke.

After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Jackson was downgraded Thursday and did not participate. Ragnow, who is arguably the most important of the three, is yet to practice this week. Meanwhile, Decker actually was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday. Once Friday’s injury report is released, we will know more about this situation.

But this is obviously something worth monitoring.

The Lions face the Washington Commanders on Sunday in a winnable, yet difficult game. Washington is coming off of a 28-22 victory over the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. They were able to get to Jags QB Trevor Lawrence and apply a lot of pressure, sacking him twice and forcing him into the game-ending interception.

To make matters worse, Lions running back D’Andre Swift is yet to practice this week either. He is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the Week 1 loss. Swift has claimed all week that he is not concerned and will be ready to play Sunday. But until he is seen on the practice field, that remains a question mark.