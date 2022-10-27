D’Andre Swift latest update should inspire confidence for fantasy managers

Barring any major setbacks, it appears that Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is finally going to make his much-awaited return to action in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins at home. This is certainly terrific news for his fantasy football owners, who have been longing for the day he makes his way back to the field.

D'Andre Swift practiced in FULL today 👀 He's (probably) back. — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) October 26, 2022

All that being said, nothing is 100 percent when it comes to his availability for the Dolphins game. For one, he also practiced prior to Week 7 but ultimately did not get to see the field against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday.

D’Andre Swift has not played since Week 3’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on the road in which he only rushed for 31 yards on seven caries. Ankle and shoulder issues have prevented him from suiting up since, and that’s even with the Lions having a bye in Week 6. Nevertheless, this is as close to a return as it has gotten thus far for D’Andre Swift, who has 231 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in 2022.

Veteran Jamaal Williams has mostly acted as the RB1 for the Lions in the absence of D’Andre Swift, but the latter should easily get the job back once he’s healthy enough to play.

The Lions are just 1-5 after seven weeks of football and they definitely could use a hand on offense. Detroit’s major problem remains its defense, as the Lions are last in the league with 32.3 points per game, but having a healthy D’Andre Swift back could also translate into lesser playing time for their bumbling stop unit that has been operating like a broken turnstile.