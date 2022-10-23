D’Andre Swift’s status vs. Cowboys will leave fantasy football managers disappointed

The Detroit Lions are looking to get back in the win column after limping into their bye week in Week 6. The Lions have been beat up from the get go this season, and one player they were hoping to see return for their Week 7 contest against the Dallas Cowboys was running back D’Andre Swift. Unfortunately, the latest update on Swift’s status doesn’t appear to be good news for the Lions or fantasy football owners who were banking on Swift returning this weekend.

Swift has been dealing with ankle and shoulder injuries for the past few weeks, and he hasn’t taken the field since the Lions Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. There was hope that Swift would be ready to return after Detroit’s Week 6 bye, but Swift remained on the final injury report as questionable, and it appears as if his status for this game is in doubt.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) is listed as questionable and there is real doubt that he’ll play today, source said. He was limited all week.”

This isn’t great news for a Lions team that will be looking to get back on track after struggling prior to their bye week. Detroit’s offense looked lifeless the last time we saw them on the field in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, and a big reason for that was because Swift wasn’t on the field. Nothing is official, but Swift has quickly put the Lions and fantasy football owners in quite a bind this weekend.

If Swift ends up being unable to play, Jamaal Williams will be in line for an increased workload, which isn’t the worst thing considering how effective he has been early on this season. But the Lions would clearly like to have D’Andre Swift back on the field, and unfortunately, it appears unlikely that will happen for them.