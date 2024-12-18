David Montgomery is taking a page out of Aidan Hutchinson's book in the aftermath of his crushing knee injury. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the media that the veteran running back would undergo season-ending surgery, but Montgomery is not ready to close the door on the 2024-25 NFL campaign.

Could a return somehow come to pass? He is at least allowing fans to consider such a possibility following his latest comments.

“Montgomery said he’s alive and well when I asked how he’s feeling,” Lions reporter Dannie Rogers posted on X after speaking to the 27-year-old at a coat drive he is hosting. “Told me he wasn’t put on IR today because he’s working through some logistics and things could change. In terms of if there’s a chance he plays again this season, he says ‘I hope so.'”

Lions fans suffered through agonizing football for years on end, trudging through all the losing and public ridicule. They are just asking for a chance. Considering how this season has gone to this point, a sliver of hope might actually be enough to propel the franchise into a state of historic elation. Montgomery is serving Detroit a dollop of optimism shortly after Hutchinson dropped a heaping pile of good vibes on the city.

Lions fans get incredibly encouraging news

The star defensive end suffered a grueling leg injury in October, leading many to believe his season was undeniably done. He quickly tabbed Super Bowl 59 as a target return date, however, and his latest remarks reaffirm that lofty goal. Aidan Hutchinson promises he will be on the field if the Lions earn a trip to New Orleans' Caesars Superdome. David Montgomery might be looking to join him.

The two-time All-American at Iowa State is a major piece of Ben Johnson's offense, forming the most impressive RB tandem in the NFL alongside Jahmyr Gibbs. He has totaled more than 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in 2024. Montgomery is the “Knuckles” to Gibbs' “Sonic,” acting as a vitally important power back. His absence will naturally change how a defense prepares against Detroit.

The injury, which he sustained in Sunday's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills, comes during the final stages of a tense divisional race. The Lions and Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North with a 12-2 record and will collide in the regular season finale. Even if Detroit drops into wild card territory, a potential Montgomery return could help the squad survive in the playoffs.

For now, though, it is better to focus on the players who are on the field. Unfortunately, that is becoming an easier thing to do with the deluge of injuries that is enveloping the Lions. But determination is proving to be an invaluable bandage so far.