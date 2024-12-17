Not only did the Detroit Lions lose for the first time since Week Two of the 2024 NFL season, but they also inexplicably saw their lengthy injury list grow even larger during Sunday's setback against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

The Lions were forced to add David Montgomery, Carlton Davis, and Alim McNeill to their extensive list of injuries; McNeill and Montgomery are expected to miss the remainder of the season. Needless to say, they're the latest devastating ailments to an already decimated Detroit defense that has been without Aidan Hutchinson since mid-October.

During an interview with their radio affiliate 97.1 The Ticket FM on Tuesday morning, Lions coach Dan Campbell was clearly fired up and even dropped a pair of f-bombs during his appearance on “The Costa and Jansen with Heather” show.

“What happens is you get used to eating filet — and I’m talking all of us — and everything’s good,” the impassioned Campbell said. “Life’s good, but you forgot what it’s like when you had nothing and you ate your f****** molded bread.”

“And I don’t give a crap whether we gotta win by one point for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re going to do,” Campbell added. “And I’m going to be happy about it. We come out of the game with 50 yards of total offense and we win by one? You’re going to see smiles on my face. I promise you.

“If it’s the other way, defensively we give up 700 yards and we win by one point, you’re going to see a f****** smile from my ear to ear, alright? I can promise you. So we’re going to find a way, and we’re going to get it done.”

Jon Jansen, a former offensive tackle with the Washington Redskins and Lions, had to act quickly to dump Campbell's profanity from reaching the airwaves, albeit with a sly smile.

The Detroit Lions are completely decimated by injuries

The fact that the Lions are 12-2 with the amount of injuries that they've suffered is nothing short of remarkable. The following list of players are all unavailable to the Lions, many of them for the remainder of the schedule:

DE Aidan Hutchinson (broken leg), DT Alim McNeill (knee, ACL), DT Kyle Peko (pectoral), DE Marcus Davenport (triceps), DE John Cominsky (knee, MCL), DT Mekhi Wingo (knee), DE Nate Lynn (shoulder), DT David Bada (Achilles), LB Alex Anzalone (broken arm), LB Derrick Barnes (knee, PCL and MCL), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee, ACL), CB Carlton Davis (fractured jaw), CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (hamstring), CB Khalil Dorsey (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (broken finger), RB David Montgomery (knee, MCL), WR Kalif Raymond (foot), WR Antoine Green (brain), OL Conner Galvin (knee), OL Netane Muti (shoulder), K Michael Badgley (hamstring).