Jake Bates didn't miss a field goal or extra point in the Detroit Lions' Week 1 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. However, the Lions still decided to add some extra kicking help to their roster.

Long-time Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph has joined Detroit's practice squad, via his agent Brett Tessler, h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Joseph signed with the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but didn't make the final roster.

He spent the three years previous playing for the Vikings. In that time he made 90.3 percent of his extra points and 82.2 percent of his field goals. He struggled a bit from deep, hitting just 15 of his 26 attempts from 50+ yards.

Still, Joseph has been in the league since 2018 . He has 67 total games under his belt, hitting 82.6 percent of his field goals and 90.1 percent of his extra points. The Lions clearly value his veteran presence and the insurance he brings to the kicker position.

But barring Jake Bates suffering an undisclosed injury, Joseph shouldn't be viewed as anything more than insurance at this stage of the game. Going perfect against the Rams, Bates' 32-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining sent the game into overtime. A David Montgomery touchdown gave Detroit a 26-20 victory.

The Lions are surely impressed with Bates, seeing as he joined the NFL after a successful stint in the UFL. But as they look to bounce back from their NFC Championship loss, Detroit isn't willing to take any chances. Greg Joseph gives the team another kicking option should Bates get injured or ever blunder.

While they now have the depth, Bates will do what he can to ensure Joseph stays on the practice squad. Joseph himself will stay read, understanding the assignment. He won't be the starter like he was in Minnesota, but Joseph is ready to step back into the spotlight should his number ever get called.