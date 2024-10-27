In the Detroit Lions' Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tied a franchise record set by Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson in 2011. Brown's touchdown catch in the first half against the Titans stretched his streak of touchdown receptions to five consecutive games, which tied Johnson's streak of 13 years ago, according to NFL's researcher Dante Koplowski-Fleming.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown is the first Lions player with a receiving TD in 5 consecutive games in a season since Calvin Johnson in 2011,” Koplowski-Fleming reported.

Detriot's fourth-year wide receiver turned 25 two days before facing the Titans and is on pace for his most dominant season. Six games into the regular season, the two-time Pro-Bowler has already received half as many touchdowns as he did throughout the 2023 NFL season (10).

Amon-Ra entered Week 8's matchup with 401 receiving yards on 39 receptions to his name on the regular season.

Jahmr Gibbs, David Montgomery pairing in full force versus Titans

The Detroit Lions running back pairing of Jahmr Gibbs and David Montgomery dominated against the Tennessee Titans. They're one of the NFL's best running-back duos and played as such in Week 8 as the Lions are on the verge of leading their division with the NFC's best record at 6-1.

After Montgomery found the end zone for the Lions' first points in the game, Gibbs did the same on a 70-yard run that gave his team their second lead in the opening frame (13-7). The pair of talented running backs is a big reason why the Lions entered Week 8 with the second-best offense in the NFL.

They've combined for 11 touchdowns this season and were ranked fourth in rushing yards (155.5) ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans. Gibbs averages 5.6 yards per carry, while Montgomery is rushing for 4.6 yards per carry this season.

After signing Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract in 2023, the Lions, with two years left on the deal, extended his contract through the 2027 NFL season. His new deal makes him the seventh highest-paid wide receiver in the league. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who's making 19 million annually, sits atop the list, followed by New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara and Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor, making $15 and $14 million, respectively. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who inked a three-year, $37.5 million deal before the start of the season, is making $12.5 million per season.

Last season, Montgomery finished with 1,015 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in the 2023 NFL season. The Lions took a 52-14 lead against the Titans into the final frame. Stay tuned for updates.