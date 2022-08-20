Lions fans call major cap on cocky Colts LB over heated callout vs. Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions’ mid-season Hard Knocks coverage is already producing incredible moments. From Aidan Hutchinson’s Billie Jean impersonation to that weird stray Kevin Durant caught, it’s already been a pretty entertaining watch. Recently, though, we had one hell of a spicy interaction from Hard Knocks, this time coming from the team’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

During a joint practice rep, Lions running back Jamaal Williams was matched up against Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. In the now-viral clip, we saw both men get chippy with each other, with the two chirping at each other. After that clip was posted, Franklin posted on Twitter, roasting Williams and the team.

Only in the League can a bum lose 3 reps in a row and still yell like he won 🤣🤣 hope you ready to cry about another losing season champ https://t.co/9jAGSChsB5 — Zaire Franklin (@ZiggySmalls_) August 19, 2022

In classic Jamaal Williams fashion, the Lions RB clapped back on Twitter. Detroit fans, ever the loyal bunch, also came through and backed up their star. They called BS on Franklin’s claims that he won those three reps and even added some screenshots. These fans are truly some ride-or-die guys.

Sir I literally made you look stupid in team period when you missed an open field tackle and I ran you and the safety for a touchdown during team period pls go bout your business 😂😂 you not bout tht when it’s Go time — Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) August 19, 2022

No flag — Towlie (@Chooks215) August 19, 2022

Ironic considering you’re the one who lost all three reps 😂 — Anthony Quagliano (@ViatorLion10) August 19, 2022

You actually got blown out of play on the first block, held BAD on the route, and MAYBE won the last blocking rep. 1/3 if ur lucky. Pretty bold of ya to claim 3 wins when anyone with football knowledge can see otherwise 🤣. Good luck vs the Jags this year, if you see the field 🤣 — Jake Ostrowski (@OstrowskiJake) August 19, 2022

he literally didn't win a single rep lmaoooo — James (@Jxmes_bd) August 19, 2022

Zaire Franklin (44 white) is talking a lot of trash online today after losing all 3 of these reps.

Snap 1: 3.3 seconds to pressure, gets run around the edge

Snap 2: hold, RB still separated, good recovery to knock it out afterwards?

Snap 3: 4.3 seconds to pressure https://t.co/1mRGkSn7Qk — Joe (@JoeA_NFL) August 19, 2022

The Lions are slowly becoming a lovable underdog that many neutral NFL fans are starting to root for. Despite going 3-13-1 last year, they earned the adoration of fans due to their hard-nosed play and gritty mentality. Their coach, Dan Campbell is also extremely likable, as he has helped galvanize this team.

With a bunch of new rookies in their roster, it will be interesting to see where this Lions team goes from here. Even just being in the mix for a playoff spot come Week 12 would be a massive win for them, considering their past results. Expect many fans to start rooting for them, especially with the Hard Knocks coverage.