fbpx
Connect with us

NFL

Lions fans call major cap on cocky Colts LB over heated callout vs. Jamaal Williams

Lions, Zaire Franklin, Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions’ mid-season Hard Knocks coverage is already producing incredible moments. From Aidan Hutchinson’s Billie Jean impersonation to that weird stray Kevin Durant caught, it’s already been a pretty entertaining watch. Recently, though, we had one hell of a spicy interaction from Hard Knocks, this time coming from the team’s joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

During a joint practice rep, Lions running back Jamaal Williams was matched up against Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. In the now-viral clip, we saw both men get chippy with each other, with the two chirping at each other. After that clip was posted, Franklin posted on Twitter, roasting Williams and the team.

In classic Jamaal Williams fashion, the Lions RB clapped back on Twitter. Detroit fans, ever the loyal bunch, also came through and backed up their star. They called BS on Franklin’s claims that he won those three reps and even added some screenshots. These fans are truly some ride-or-die guys.

 

 

 

The Lions are slowly becoming a lovable underdog that many neutral NFL fans are starting to root for. Despite going 3-13-1 last year, they earned the adoration of fans due to their hard-nosed play and gritty mentality. Their coach, Dan Campbell is also extremely likable, as he has helped galvanize this team.

With a bunch of new rookies in their roster, it will be interesting to see where this Lions team goes from here. Even just being in the mix for a playoff spot come Week 12 would be a massive win for them, considering their past results. Expect many fans to start rooting for them, especially with the Hard Knocks coverage.

Patriots, Kendrick Bourne
JUST IN:
Related Topics