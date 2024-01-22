Detroit's All-Pro center sprained a knee and an ankle in the win over the Buccaneers.

The Detroit Lions advanced past the Tampa Buccaneers to reach the NFC Championship Game. Unfortunately for the Lions, they're dealing with a pair of injuries to key offensive linemen Frank Ragnow and Jonah Jackson.

Ragnow, the Lions' All-Pro center, suffered a sprained knee and sprained ankle but managed to return to the game regardless, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“#Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow suffered both a sprained knee and a sprained ankle in Sunday’s win over the #Bucs, sources say. Ragnow missed a few plays, then somehow went back in. He is expected to play in the NFC Championship Game.”

Lions coach Dan Campbell provided an update that seemed positive, also per Rapoport:

“#Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters: ‘It’s like, man, you may not be 100%. But if you feel like you can produce and you can win at 80% of yourself — and that’s what Frank does. He believes he can. He trusts himself and he trusts those guys next to him.'”

While Ragnow's likely availability in the NFC Championship Game is great news for the Lions, they will unfortunately be without Jackson. Detroit's starting left guard underwent surgery on Monday for a slight meniscus tear.

Jackson is expected to miss the NFC championship game this Sunday but could be available for the Lions if they win and play in the Super Bowl.

Jackson missed five games in total during the regular season due to wrist and knee injuries. The former Pro Bowler started all 59 games he's played for the Lions, including the two playoff games this year.

The Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.