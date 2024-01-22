The Lions will be without their starting left guard against the Niners.

Detroit Lions starting left guard Jonah Jackson underwent surgery on Monday for a slight meniscus tear, sources tell Jeremy Fowler. Jackson is expected to miss the NFC championship game this Sunday but could be available for the Lions if they win and play in the Super Bowl.

Jackson exited Sunday's divisional round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the second quarter. It was Jackson's eighth consecutive start since returning from a two-game absence in Week 13. He played every offensive snap during the last seven games before leaving early on Sunday.

Jackson missed five games in total during the regular season due to wrist and knee injuries. The former Pro Bowler started all 59 games he's played for the Lions, including the two playoff games this year.

Along with Jackson, backup tight end Brock Wright left Sunday's game with an injury and his arm was in a sling after the game. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the prognosis for both players to play against the San Francisco 49ers is not favorable.

“It doesn’t look real good for next week,” Campbell said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But we’ll see.”

Detroit finding replacements

It's hard to deal with injuries at any point during the season but especially during the playoffs. The Lions are two wins away from capturing the first Super Bowl in franchise history and it would be disheartening to see injuries get in the way of that.

Detroit certainly isn’t the only team left in the NFL playoffs dealing with injuries and its opponents won’t feel sorry if the missing Lions players give them an advantage. The Lions have to act fast in finding replacements for Jackson and Wright and have already done so for the latter.

The Lions added tight end Zach Ertz to the fold on Monday. The veteran and three-time Pro Bowler was released by the Arizona Cardinals in November and finally lands with a contending team with two games left in the season.

Ertz has 36 receptions for 381 yards and two touchdowns in eight career playoff games. He scored the game-winning touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl 52 victory.

Kayode Awosika filled in nicely for Jonah Jackson on Sunday and earned praise from Dan Campbell. He is likely to start in place of Jackson on Sunday which will be the first postseason start for the third-year lineman. He started three games for the Lions this season and appeared in 17 total, including both playoff games.

The Lions will have their work cut out for them against the Niners regardless of who is on the field for them. The losses of Jonah Jackson and Brock Wright are tough ones to swallow, but Detroit has the means to forge on without them.

Adjustments will need to be made, but there's no reason to believe the Lions' chances of victory on Sunday have fallen lower because of the injuries. Slim or not, Detroit will have to bring it all if they want any chance of beating San Francisco for a spot in Super Bowl 58.